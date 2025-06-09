QVS crowned U14 Deans champions after last minute try

Queen Victoria School have been crowned the 2025 Under-14 Vodafone Deans champions after edging Suva Grammar School 17-15 in a bruising contest that went right down to the wire.

The boys from Nukuvuto looked in control early on, using their physicality to dominate territory and possession in the first half.

Their pressure was rewarded with tries from Apisai Tugaue and Paul Buisena, sending them into the break with a commanding 12-0 lead.

But the momentum shifted dramatically after halftime.

SGS regrouped and came out firing, with Niumaia Vakalavei slicing through for their opening try before Charlie Ligabalavu crashed over soon after.

A penalty kick then nudged the Cubs in front, 15-12, setting up a tense final quarter where both sides threw everything into the collisions.

The match turned into an arm wrestle, with crunching tackles and desperate defence on display as SGS tried to close out the game.

However, QVS refused to buckle.

With seconds left on the clock, it was Buisena again who found space and dived over for his second try, sealing a dramatic victory and sparking wild celebrations among the QVS supporters

The result underlines the toughness and resilience of the young Victorians, who had to dig deep under immense pressure to reclaim momentum when it mattered most.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals is currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

