Quarterfinals to be a thriller: Sorovaki

With all the attention on the Super Rugby Pacific quarterfinals, the Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup women’s playoffs this afternoon are also shaping up to be thrilling match-ups.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations & Development General Manager Sale Sorovaki says all teams have come well prepared after the four-week break due to the INKK Farebrother Challenge.

“There will be a lot of good games and big match-ups in the quarterfinals so we are expecting a lot of fireworks in this games. Some of the Fijian Drua players will be playing for their provinces as well so we are looking forward to some really good contests across the country tomorrow.”

In the ANZ Marama Cup quarterfinals at 1pm today, Suva will host Lautoka at Albert Park, Naitasiri will host Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadroga takes on Namosi at Lawaqa Park and Nadi battles Nasinu at Prince Charles Park.

In the Skipper Cup playoffs at 3pm, Nadi and Lautoka will battle at Prince Charles Park, Nadroga faces Tailevu at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri hosts Macuata at Ratu Cakobau Park and Suva takes on Ba at Albert Park.

You can watch the Suva versus Ba match live on FBC Sports.