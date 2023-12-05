Punjas comes onboard with Fijian Drua

The Punjas Group has officially announced a substantial sponsorship for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua ahead of the 2024 season of Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

This significant partnership will witness two of Punjas’ prominent brands, namely Punjas Group and Ocean Soaps, prominently featured on the matchday kit for the Fijian Drua men’s team.

The logos of both brands will adorn the match shorts, a visual testament to the collaboration that extends across multiple categories, including food and beverages, as well as soaps and detergents.

Managing Director Rajesh Punja expresses the magnitude of this venture, labeling it as one of the Punjas Group’s most substantial sponsorship deals to date.

He emphasizes the company’s dedication to Fiji and the extensive fan base of the Fijian Drua, many of whom are loyal customers of the Punjas Group.

As part of this dynamic sponsorship agreement, the Punjas Group will not only feature prominently during matchdays but will also spearhead consumer promotions and campaigns in conjunction with the Fijian Drua.

Punja further says that this exciting initiative promises numerous incentives for fans, ranging from coveted matchday tickets to exclusive Drua gear.

While the financial details of this three-year sponsorship deal have not been disclosed, the sweeping scope of the partnership suggests a significant investment by the Punjas Group.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans welcomes the Punjas Group to the Drua vuvale, saying to have a household name in Fiji and one of the country’s biggest brands come onboard is a great show of faith in the Drua.