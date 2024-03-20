Provincial rugby competitions on hold

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union has postponed round five of the Fiji Rugby Union Provincial Competition, which was scheduled for this weekend.

This is because heavy rain has been persisting across Viti Levu, affecting the entire region.

General Manager Operations and Development Sale Sorovaki emphasized that the safety of players, officials, and spectators remain their top priority.

After carefully considering the current weather conditions, they concluded that it’s not safe to proceed with the matches.

The Fiji Rugby Union advises all Provincial Unions to prioritize safety during this period and encourages everyone to stay updated with the latest advice and warnings from the Government regarding the weather.

They are closely monitoring the situation with relevant authorities.

Once the weather improves and it’s deemed safe, they will promptly announce a revised schedule for Round five.

The only games that will be played this weekend will be the Vodafone Vanua and Royal Tea Ranadi Northern Pool games.