Proud of my brothers: Kurisaru

Nadroga veteran player fly half Ratu Meli Kurisaru is proud of his teammates after a gallant performance in the Skipper Cup semi-final yesterday against Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Kurisaru says the players fought until the end and deserved the 21-17 victory over a gutsy Naitasiri outfit.

He adds they knew Naitasiri would be a big challenge for them, as they had fallen to the same side in the Farebrother challenge.

“The last time we lost to Naitasiri was in the Farebrother Challenge, in which I told the boys that if we lose the Farebrother, we will have to wait until next year. And that is what I told them as we prepared for the Skipper Cup—I told them if we lose this, we will have to wait for next year again. But I am really proud of my brothers for their efforts.”

He adds that it’s back to the drawing board for them as they gear up for the final next weekend.



Nadroga will face defending champs Suva in the Skipper Cup fina next weekend.

Suva beat a 14-men Nadi side 38-16.

In the ANZ Marama Championship final, Suva faces Namosi while the Skipper Cup Under 20 final will see Nadroga meeting Naitasiri.