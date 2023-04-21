Chiefs sink Drua in wet conditions

[Photo Credit: Stuff.co]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua conceded four tries against the Chiefs due to poor exits in their red zone after a 50-17 thrashing in their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific clash.

Poor decision-making in their own territory hurt the Fijians but even the rain in Hamilton failed to stop free flowing rugby from the two sides.

Our lineouts were all over the place, kicks didn’t go into touch, something the coaching staff will need to seriously look at.

Halfback Cortez Ratima struck first in the 2nd minute following anything poor exit by the Drua from their red zone.

Shaun Stevenson crossed for the host’s second four minutes later when the Drua were caught short in numbers in defense for a 14-0 lead after eight minutes.

Coach Mick Byrne’s hope of a good start was dashed as the Chiefs played the Drua at their own game under slippery conditions.

The Drua finally got some go forward momentum in the 14th minute with some good carries by the forwards before Elia Canakaivata crashed over between the sticks.

But another poor exit cost the Drua another try when they tried to run instead of kicking for touch five meters from own try line.

Apisalome Vota was sent off for 10 minutes for cynical play.

Another basic error by fullback Selestino Ravutaumada saw the Chiefs score their fourth try.

Ravutaumada carried the ball over his tryline which resulted in a Chiefs scrum feed which they later converted into a five-pointer for Damian McKenzie.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere could’ve scored his fifth try of the season but the TMO ruled he lost the ball over the try line.

The Drua forwards especially the front-row trio of Samu Tawake, Ikanivere and Haereiti Hetet stood their ground in the scrum, and their hard work was rewarded with a try to Michael Naitokani from a pick and drive.

Etene Nanai-Setoro copped a yellow card for repeated infringements.

However, the Drua was caught napping from the restart when they failed to secure the ball and Samisoni Taukei’aho made them pay with their fifth try.

The Chiefs were leading 31-12 at halftime.

The Drua made a dream second-half start with a length of the field try to Ilaisa Droasese.

Trailing 17-31, the Drua was reduced to 14 men again when Hetet was sent off for offside,

A defensive effort by the Ikanivere captained side for over 10 minutes really lifted the Drua but their lineouts let them down at times.

The home side sensed the Drua’s defensive effort has improved and opted for a penalty shot at goal in the 66th minute which McKenzie failed to convert.

Again basic errors put even more pressure on the Drua when the Chiefs added another three tries to skipper Brodie Retalick, Tupou Va’ai, and Nanai Setoro to hit a half-century