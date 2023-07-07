Players end Taveuni camp on a high

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians had their final training run at Welagi village in Taveuni today before having some team bonding exercises.

Players were split into five groups of eight and had to perform different activities at the respective stations set up on the ground.

Fans cheered from the roadside as players like Peni Matawalu and Meli Derenalagi led their respective groups.

Missing from the final session this morning was Ben Volavola.

After the session players were treated to some chocolates and ice-cream.

Coach Simon Raiwalui says they’ve ended the first phase of their 12 weeks’ journey.