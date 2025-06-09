Phone merchandise for Drua fans coming soon

[Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has welcomed Fiji’s leading mobile accessories company, Glamada Investments to its Partnership Vuvale ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Fijian Drua and Glamada are working together to soon release an exclusive range of officially licensed merchandise, including mobile phone covers and cases, giving fans a new way to show their support for the Drua.

Glamada Investments Managing Director Jaynesh Narayan says the company is excited to announce its collaboration with the Fijian Drua.

“Rugby is not just a sport; it is about teamwork, integrity, and resilience. These are the same values we share at Glamada. When we support rugby, we’re not only supporting the players on the field but the entire community behind them. We’ve always believed in initiatives that bring people together.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to teamwork, integrity, and resilience—values that sit at the core of both organisations.

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller says this is an exciting new partnership, and the team looks forward to working closely with Glamada.

“We know our fans will enjoy the new range of officially licensed products, such as phone covers and cases. We thank the Glamada team for their support and warmly welcome them on board.”

The Drua kick off their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign against Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 3.35pm.

