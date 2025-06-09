Rugby

Phone merchandise for Drua fans coming soon

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 9, 2026 12:30 pm

[Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has welcomed Fiji’s leading mobile accessories company, Glamada Investments to its Partnership Vuvale ahead of the 2026 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Fijian Drua and Glamada are working together to soon release an exclusive range of officially licensed merchandise, including mobile phone covers and cases, giving fans a new way to show their support for the Drua.

Glamada Investments Managing Director Jaynesh Narayan says the company is excited to announce its collaboration with the Fijian Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rugby is not just a sport; it is about teamwork, integrity, and resilience. These are the same values we share at Glamada. When we support rugby, we’re not only supporting the players on the field but the entire community behind them. We’ve always believed in initiatives that bring people together.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to teamwork, integrity, and resilience—values that sit at the core of both organisations.

Fijian Drua CEO Jeff Miller says this is an exciting new partnership, and the team looks forward to working closely with Glamada.

“We know our fans will enjoy the new range of officially licensed products, such as phone covers and cases. We thank the Glamada team for their support and warmly welcome them on board.”

The Drua kick off their 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific campaign against Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch the Drua games LIVE on FBC Sports.

 

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Commonwealth warns rule of law is under severe threat

No cure yet for kava dieback as research continues

NFA expands substations to improve response times

Millions lost to unharvested cane

Commonwealth Law Ministers Meeting underway in Nadi

Policing Minister calls for church partnership on drug issues

Early screening key for women’s health: Dr Raiwalui

New automated system to track NCD death statistics

Faith leaders trained to address drugs

Schools urged to use grants wisely

Diabetes affects one in six Fijian adults

Fans turn up in numbers at Super Bowl live showing

Drua captain calls for support in season opener

Fiji 7s still on top

Fans turn up in numbers at Super Bowl live showing

Phone merchandise for Drua fans coming soon

AI demand drives massive price hikes for tech

Growing vehicle numbers fuel parking concerns in Nadi

Bula FC suffers second loss in OFC Pro League

Italy leapfrogged Scotland in World Rugby rankings after win in Rome

US rock singer Brad Arnold dies at 47

Service delays at CWM Hospital after water damage

Fiji–UK relations strengthened

Modern ice plant to boost fishers’ income in Taveuni

Fiji edged by South Africa in Perth 7s final

JSC leaves Rokoika's appointment matter to court

Fijiana dominate Great Britain to finish strong in Perth

Rewa overcomes Labasa in CVC clash

Naduvalo hat-trick sinks NZ as Fiji storm into Perth final

EFL workers secure a five percent pay rise and new benefits

NFA improves female workforce participation

Fiji products gain strong Australian interest

Pacific Queens touch down in Nadi for Pacific Pageant

Tourism Fiji China secures major group bookings

Fijiana edged by Canada in 5th place semifinal

NFA Chief defends firefighter pay amid rising risks

Fiji Airports dismisses claims, works at Labasa continue

FIPRA reviews AI music copyright

Fitness is key in the fight against cancer, says Ravunawa

Marist 7s goes green with tree planting initiative

Rewa FC calls on fans ahead of CVC clash

Online abuse discourages women leaders

Government and churches unite to tackle drug crisis

Immigration and FCS unite to tackle transnational crime

Navua welcomes new multi-million dollar play center

Nausori Health Centre gets digital radiology upgrade

Another comeback win in Perth for Fiji 7s

Japan beats Fijiana

Two wins for Fiji 7s

Second successive loss in Perth for Fijiana

Police Blue claims Savusavu 7s title

FCOSS backs Malimali decision, demands probe into new claims

Fiji strengthens maritime safety capability

Families urged to discuss Wills to avoid estate delays

People want direct say on issues

Cancer walk highlights prevention

Tamani double as Fiji beat Argentina

Sanday reminds Skipper Select of bigger picture after Drua loss

Volivolitakelo 1 win inaugural Tamaya 7s

Nakasi begins prep for Easter Volleyball Championship

Fijiana 7s goes down in first pool match

FNPF denies being forced into Aspen Medical partnership

ICCR Alumni shaping national development

Vosayaco proud despite heavy defeat to Fijian Drua

Bula FC slowly finding their footing in OFC Pro League

Boatmaster course enhances Fiji’s maritime safety

Green Star Awards to recognize women entrepreneurs

New excavator to drive growth in housing and agriculture

Kava price fluctuations raise farmer concerns

Workers urged to protect families and honour contracts overseas

Tamani appointed Acting FBoS CEO

Fiji and China signal deeper cooperation

Suva sets sights on Vanua Challenge

PM summons Saukuru over travel approval as FSC controversy grows

Drua hand Skipper Select tough lesson in pre-season clash

Diabetes Fiji tackles NCD risks in tourism workplaces

Workers warned against cash jobs and contract breaches

Public Trustee moves to modernize laws governing operations

TRC hearings designed to heal, not re-traumatize

Landlord handed suspended sentence

Five remanded over cocaine conspiracy and threats to police

Artist urged to fight for gender violence

2025 STEPS Survey maps NCD reduction plan

Dansey named new FNRL chairman

Drua boss believes they are not far from success

Special Golden Gubilee capping ceremony to mark 50th anniversary

Auvary to make changes ahead of Sunday’s clash

Over a third of Fijian adults smoke, Health Ministry warns

Namosi elders call for tighter monitoring of teacher transfers

Climate Ministry boosts access to funding for communities

Ministry of Agriculture engages youth to combat drug abuse

FNPF defends Westin development project

Obesity, high blood pressure raise red flags in Fiji

New Zealand marks Waitangi Day in Suva

TotalEnergies reopens upgraded Raiwaqa station

98.5 percent of Fijians at risk of NCDs

Disturbing child sex crime data revealed

Health teams ramp up dengue clean-up amid rainy weather

90 Fijians depart for Australia under labour scheme

CAAF still short of full staffing

Students risk lives as RSL fails Lalakoro community

TLTB develops new subdivisions, boosts landowner returns

Kolinisau wary of Argentina as Fiji chase back-to-back

Drua braces for tough Skipper Select side

Nakelo lass keeps Fiji dream alive

Rees-Zammit returns to Six Nations starting XV for Wales at Twickenham

Government pushes inclusive education and child protection reforms

Fiji moves to cut dairy imports with new NATI facility

Local young investors key to Northern progress

Government will not appeal High Court ruling in Malimali case

CAAF builds $13.5m safety net, assures financial stability

Mother acts as surety in alleged $689 fake sales case

FIPRA Awards make comeback with new framework

New incentives for Marist 7s

Teba cleared for Perth as Kolinisau gives injury update

Registrar rejects registration of proposed NextGen Alliance Party

Improper rubbish disposal remains a national concern

Taga visits Fiji High Commission in New Zealand

Committee to hear disputed transfers

Hill seeks constitutional redress over police conduct

Headline inflation hits record lows amid structural pressures

Disability guidebook offers practical steps for inclusive Fijian workplaces

Climate Catalytic Fund to support Fiji’s climate-vulnerable communities

Lomani hails Skipper Select as pathway game-changer

UK reaffirms climate support for Fiji and Pacific

Diabetes Fiji launches one-year health project in Naiyalayala

FASANOC to host workshop this weekend

Valelevu man charged over fake sale

Cabinet endorses Fiji’s national cybersecurity strategy 2026–2031

Ministry hosts 4th Blue Prosperity Fiji taskforce meeting

Nabukelevu village raises environmental concerns

Office of PM rejects reports of injury outside office

Six Nations Championship to air live on FBC

International referee to officiate in Drua vs Skipper XVs

JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

442 new cancer cases recorded last year

Young entrepreneur finds success in barbering business

Women’s reproductive health is a growing silent crisis

Inclusive employment guidebook gains strong support

Kolinisau wants fast starts after Singapore fightbacks

Walker shifts focus to recovery-first approach for Perth

Kaunikuila Basketball set to bring major tournament to Suva

Learning on the Line for Vosayaco as Skipper Select Captain

Auvray proud of depth despite missed chances in draw

WAF silent over Hawaii Street water woes

Minister pushes supply security, efficiency at PAFCO

Fiji calls for urgent ocean action

Bula FC held to 1–1 draw by South Melbourne

JSC sets March deadline to resolve Malimali appointment

Court ruling forces JSC into urgent meeting

Kolinisau keeps Fiji focused on Argentina ahead of Perth

Election will happen, Turaga shuts down doubts

Basketball Fiji to host 3x3 national trials in Suva

High Court decision briefed to President

Farmers back national kava council plan

Australia targets 70% of aid for disability inclusion

Kidney outreach targets outer islands

High Court decision briefed to President

$16m Korean grant approved to strengthen health system

Fiji and Nauru reaffirm bilateral ties

Aquaculture a key driver of growth for Northern division

Naituiyaga Senior to be laid to rest this Friday

Lomani welcomes fierce halfback battle as Leleiwasa impresses

New Rugby League club to build community guardians

World Cup Oceania Qualifiers just around the corner for Fiji Kulas

Koya praises quality of public submissions on Education Bill

Housing Ministry partners with NGO to improve settlements

Agriculture Ministry reviews service fees

Govt pushes workplace inclusion for disabled

“Reggae by the River” hits Namosi this July

First home buyers barred from selling for 10 years

Kemueli Naiqama is Fiji’s new Ambassador to Japan

PM meets with President after court ruling

Government targets drugs in schools

Cabinet secures long-term family planning supply

Bulitavu pushes Fiji’s agenda on global stage

Drua revenue reinvested to build sustainable success

Rabuka to meet President today regarding cabinet discussions

Public Trustee flags revenue decline as trust funds deplete

Weak enforcement blamed for ongoing animal abuse

Government ensures Back-to-School support reaches families

Fiji seeks to strengthen agricultural ties with Malaysia

Kolinisau defends Maisamoa after Singapore impact

Fijiana 7s take positives from Singapore review

Auvray focuses on emotional control and squad rotation

Samu set for first Waratahs outing tomorrow

Gavoka leads regional talks to bolster Pacific air connectivity

Healthcare services strengthened with aid from EqualMed

Education grants support young girls in Lautoka

Cabinet backs PM following Malimali decision

Drua Coach sees Skipper clash as key platform for rising talent

Namosi support for Bill to clear minor criminal records

Children as young as four among sexual offence victims

Man who killed uncle over affair sentenced to life

Cancer survivor urges public to utilize free screenings

Wai Tui International returns, registrations open for 2026

PM weighs options following court ruling on former FICAC head

Musa reunites with family after two-week search

Fiji set to host 150 delegates for global legal summit

Crumbling Irish Crossing affects Nabukelevu students