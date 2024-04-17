Rugby

Perenara up for Drua challenge at home

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

April 17, 2024 5:57 pm

TJ Perenara

With memories of last year’s loss in Fiji still fresh, the Hurricanes are determined to turn the tables and maintain their unbeaten record in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Star halfback TJ Perenara, who missed out on the action last year due to injury says he is eager to make his mark in Fiji when they clash with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Suva.

Perenara says they understand the significance of facing a team that has turned Fiji into a fortress.

He also says even though the Drua have lost their number 1 halfback Frank Lomani to suspension, Simione Kuruvoli will definitely step up.

“Against any Fijian 9 the way that they play the game the way that they keep the ball and play strong fast and ability to see a gap and take it. It’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be exciting and I’m up for it.”

The 80 caps All Blacks halfback known for his tenacity on the field, acknowledges the challenges of playing in Fiji but remains undaunted.

Perenara says that while the Drua will want to maintain a good record at home, their quest is to win 8 games in a row.

The Fijian Drua will host the Hurricanes at 7:05pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Friday.

Prior to this, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will take on the Western Force in the Super W semi-final at 4:35pm.

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports HD Channel.

