Paterson relishing Sevens return

Henry Paterson

Australia Sevens star Henry Paterson is hungry to regain his spot in the starting side as he returns to the World Series in Vancouver.

Paterson will play in his first tournament of the season this weekend as the Australians build on back-to-back finals appearances.

His return comes at the perfect time after a slight calf injury to Maurice Longbottom, with the 26-year-old excited to be back with July’s Olympics hastily approaching.

Paterson and the Australians are set to face France superstar Antoine Dupont in their final pool game, opening their accounts on Saturday against Samoa and the USA.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s takes on Spain in their first pool match at 11.20am on Saturday then Canada at 4:24pm before facing Argentina at 10:33am on Sunday at the Vancouver 7s.

The Fijiana meet USA at 7:30 am and Australia at 12:46 pm on Saturday.

Their final group game is at 6:15 am on Sunday against Japan.

You can watch all the Fiji and Fijiana 7s pool games on FBC TV.