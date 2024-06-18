Patel elected Ba Rugby President

Daksesh Patel [Source: Vatutaleikeiviti Naivalu via Ba Rugby Union/Facebook]

Businessman Daksesh Patel is the new Ba Rugby Union President after being elected on the weekend.

Member clubs voted in a 10-strong Executive Committee to take the province forward to the next level.

Patel, son of the late Vinod Patel, was elected as President unopposed and says this is something his father started last year.

Article continues after advertisement

He says his late dad really wanted Ba Rugby to grow and become a strong province, and his decision to accept the nomination was in his father’s honor, to fulfill his wishes.



[Photo: Supplied]

The new President adds though his residence is in Sydney, he’s in Fiji at least once a month for work, and wants to spend more time in Ba, where he grew up, to carry on his father’s legacies in several community projects.

Also elected to the Executive Committee are four vice presidents Vinivini Daulali, Jemesa Toutou, Jo Vale and Noa Kautoga.

Gaby Kautoga was re-elected as secretary and Jeremy Duxbury the treasurer.



[Photo: Supplied]

Sydney-based Luse Vula is the Director of Women’s Rugby while Sakiusa Narara and a Women’s Player Rep Torika Tabua are the players’ reps.

In its first year in Skipper Cup, Ba made the quarterfinals and lost to defending champs Suva.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup and ANZ Marama Cup plus the Under 20 finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this weekend.



[Photo: Supplied]

Finals will start at 9am with the Marama U20 between Suva and Nadi at 9am, before Namosi faces Suva in the senior final at 11am.

Nadroga meet Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final at 1pm, while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the senior Marama Cup final on FBC TV and Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.

Tickets will be on sale from tomorrow at the Nausori Town Council and are selling at $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.