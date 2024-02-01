NZR considered Test in Fiji

The New Zealand Rugby Union (NZR) considered playing a Test match against the Flying Fijians in Fiji but ultimately couldn’t make it happen.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson says there were several factors at play in deciding the venue for the Test.

Robinson says these were the reasons they moved the Test to San Diego, USA.

“There are whole range of factors that come in to consideration where we play a game, you know player welfare, player movement, travel time zones, ability in assemble issues sometimes as well as the commercial points that you make so finally enough this game in the States actually works on the criteria that I’ve mentioned, better than maybe staging it in this part of the world”.

The Flying Fijians will be facing the All Blacks on July 20 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

This match will be part of a 14-Test season for the All Blacks under their new Head Coach Scott Robertson.

It’s worth noting that the All Blacks have played in San Diego once before, against the USA in 1980.