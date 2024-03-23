NZ 7s advance to semifinals

The New Zealand 7s side have advanced to the semifinal of the Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament after defeating Raiwasa Taveuni 5-0 at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this afternoon.

They will face DXC Barabarians who beat the Police Blues 7-5 in the quarterfinal.

In another semifinal match Army will face Dominion Brithers.

The semifinal will begin at 3.35pm with the cup final at 7.30pm.

Seahawks will take on Mount Masada in the women’s final at 6.40pm.