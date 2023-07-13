Northland players sidelined for indiscipline

[Source: Vualiku kei Tailevu Nation/Facebook]

Player discipline is a major worry for Northland rugby and they have a system in place to help curb this as they aim to win the Vodafone Vanua Cup.

Northland was given three yellow cards just in their first game against Nanukuloa last weekend.

The team did manage to come away with a 17-5 win but concerns were raised with the discipline of the players.

Chairman Metuisela Bucanabitu says they have put a system in place that they hope would refrain players from committing fouls and infringements during matches.

“With our coaching staff, we have created a team understanding that we will not want our players to continue infringements during the game, yellow cards and for that we have started with yellow card missing a game for our players.”

Bucanabitu adds the players are aware of the consequences of indiscipline.

He says they cannot afford to be sending people off the field as it can have an impact on the results of a match and eventually their quest of making the Skipper Cup next year.

Northland will face Bua in round two on Saturday in Lekutu ground, Bua.

Meanwhile, the Skipper Cup match between Nadi and Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park also on Saturday at 3pm will be shown LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.