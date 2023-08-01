No stone to be left unturned: Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui

Flying Fijians Coach Simon Raiwalui says they will need to work on every aspect to better their game plan before they take on Japan in this week’s Pacific Nations Cup.

The side has so far had a busy week after arriving from Samoa yesterday morning, left no time wasted as they head straight into training in the afternoon before they left for Tokyo this afternoon.

Raiwalui says they will not be leaving any stone unturned knowing how organized Japan is.

“With our preparation, we know that Japan is a very good team and very high tempo and very organized so we’re looking forward to the next challenge.”

Raiwalui adds on top of everything they’re working on, fitness and clarity will be at the top of their focus.

The Flying Fijians will play Japan in Tokyo this Saturday at 10.15 pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.