No Skipper Cup this week

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

There’ll be no Skipper Cup games this week according to the Fiji Rugby Union.

This is due to the July Test Series opener for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians against Tonga in Lautoka on Saturday.

Round three of Skipper Cup will be held next weekend.

According to round three fixtures, there’ll be home games for Nadroga, Macuata, Suva and Naitasiri.

Nadroga hosts Tailevu at Lawaqa Park, Macuata faces Yasawa at Subrail Park and Suva takes on Nadi at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In another match, Naitasiri meets Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.