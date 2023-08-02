No second thoughts about winning against Japan

Fiji Water Flying Fijians second-row Albert Tuisue is determined to secure a win against Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup this weekend.

Along with a few unnamed players who didn’t feature in the team against Samoa, Tuisue stayed back to train until Monday before departing for Tokyo.

Tuisue emphasizes their unwavering commitment to achieving their goal and highlights the strong bond formed among the players over the past four weeks.

“You see the game last week a lot of young boys debuted and they are playing very well we hope there will be a good outcome against JApan this week.”

He believes the team has a good mix of players from the Fijian Drua and those based overseas.

The match against Japan will take place in Tokyo this Saturday at 10.15 p.m. and can be watched live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.