Newcastle Falcons secure record win over Leicester Tigers

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Mateo Carreras scored three tries as Newcastle Falcons secured an impressive 45-26 victory over Premiership champions Leicester Tigers at Kingston Park on Saturday.

Carreras scored three tries in his man-of-the-match performance, with fly-half Brett Connon scoring 15 points from the tee to round off the bonus point victory, rocketing them up to seventh place on the standings for the time being.

Winger Carreras ran in three first-half tries to help Newcastle Falcons to a 28-5 lead at the break, back-row Callum Chick also grabbed a five-pointer to secure the bonus point in the opening forty. Connon converted all four tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben Youngs scored the visitors’ only points of the first half with Charlie Atkinson missing the resulting conversion.

Falcons lock Greg Peterson was sent to the sin bin before half-time for a maul infringement. The Tigers profited from the man advantage in the second half as Ollie Chessum grabbed an early second-half try, barging over the try-line. A Connon penalty and a try from hooker Jamie Blamire put Newcastle back into a comfortable lead.

Despite going down a man when Tommy Reffell was yellow carded for a high tackle, Leicester managed to grab a try through replacement back Jimmy Gopperth, but centre Matias Moroni responded quickly to make it 45-19. Leicester had the final say as Sean Jansen scored the bonus point try for the visitors, Charlie Atkinson adding the extras.

It did not take long for the score to come, however, as Chick drove under the posts on 27 minutes to leave Connon with the simplest of conversions.

The visitors did manage to claw one back before the interval when Youngs crossed in the corner after a pick-and-go, but Charlie Atkinson failed to convert a tricky opportunity from the touchline.

Carreras then claimed his second try on 36 minutes after receiving the ball from Connon 20 metres out – the 26-year-old duly added the extras.

And the wing wizard claimed a first-half hat-trick after a lung-busting breakaway 80 metres from the posts, earning his side a bonus point.