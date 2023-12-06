New wave of talent prepare for elite player pathway

[Source: Supplied]

A new wave of recruits are expected to join the Fiji Rugby High-Performance Elite Player Pathway.

FRU Elite Pathways and Performance Manager Bill Gadolo says this after a two-day camp was held this week, which also served as an administrative checkpoint for players as the academy prepares for off-season training.

Gadolo says the academy is the underpinning program for our national teams and it is crucial to get the administrative stuff out of the way.

He adds the two-day camp is instrumental in ensuring that everything is sorted and covered, setting the stage for a well-prepared off-season.

The former national 15’s rep says the overarching goal of the Elite Player Pathway Academy has remained constant for over eight years, which is to nurture exceptional talent that can be integrated into the national teams.

He says whether it’s the men’s 7s, the Flying Fijians or the Fijian Drua, the academy aims to produce players of exceptional calibre.

Additionally, Gadolo says the focus extends to the women’s game, with an emphasis on contributing to the success of both the Fijiana 15s and the Fijiana 7s.

The HPU camp for girls begins tomorrow.