New players in Flying Fijians squad earned their spot, says Ikanivere

Tevita Ikanivere

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Captain Tevita Ikanivere believes the new players selected into the squad have earned their spot in the team, even though there is a lot of pressure on their shoulders living up to the expectations of the fans and supporters.

Ikanivere said though they have a lot of pressure on their shoulders, they still are privileged knowing the high standard they are playing in and the competition they have now, they have coped very well and are gelling in well with the senior players in the team.

He said that they are building towards something new, and the standard that is set in the team is to ensure they are building depth.

“Whoever is chosen to play, it’s a privilege to be here and the privilege comes from working hard, earning a spot here so I’m sure you guys watched training today, whoever comes in just fills in a spot.”

Ikanivere said each player had to work hard to be in the team and when they are in the team, they have to build up again.

He said he is looking forward to seeing what everybody brings to the table, adding next week’s game is going to be a good one.

The Flying Fijians will take on Tonga at 3 pm next Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

