Need to work extra hard for a spot: Nasilasila

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians lanky lock Isoa Nasilasila says he has been working extra hard during training in a bid to make the starting match day team against Tonga in the Punjas Pacific Battle this weekend.

Hailing from Viseisei Vuda, the 23-year-old Nasilasila has been making waves during this year’s Super Rugby Pacific tournament, impressively representing the Drua in every single game.

Now, with the opportunity to earn a spot in the team against Tonga, Nasilasila says he is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of success.

Article continues after advertisement

“From 1-15 there is a lot of depth in our team so just trying to do what I can do in training to try and get that starting jersey.”

With fierce competition amongst his fellow players, Nasilasila says this pushes them all to elevate their game.

While the upcoming match against Tonga is a significant event in itself, Nasilasila’s sights are set even higher – he dreams of making the squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup (RWC) in France.

Representing his country on the world stage is an aspiration that motivates him to push his limits further.

Fiji takes on Tonga at 3pm this Saturday at Churchill Park.

The match will air LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.