Nawaqanitawase to start for Argentina clash

Mark Nawaqanitawase. [Source: Planet Rugby]

Mark Nawaqanitawase will play his first game of 2023 for the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match against Argentina tomorrow.

Nawaqanitawase combines with Marika Koroibete and Tom Wright at the back with halves Quade Cooper and Nick White completing the backline.

Also making the starting line-up is Samu Kerevi who will play alongside Len Ikitau in the centres.

Winger and former Fiji Bati Suliasi Vunivalu is not in the match-day 23.

The Wallabies take on Argentina tomorrow at 9.45pm.