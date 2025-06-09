Natabua calls out to fans for support this weekend

[File Photo]

After pulling off a win in the Vodafone Deans Trophy quarterfinals last weekend, Natabua High School’s Under-18 team now faces an even greater challenge as they go head-to-head with Nasinu Secondary School in this Saturday’s semi-finals.

Dubbed the battle of the underdogs, these two teams have been defying expectations throughout the tournament.

With both sides hungry for a place in the final, the outcome will ultimately come down to determination, discipline, and who wants it more on the day.

Natabua High School’s under-18 captain Suliasi Totopo is calling on their fans to turn out in numbers for them as they battle for a spot in the national finals

“We are happy and excited to face a strong team like Nasinu next week, and we are calling to all our supporters and people in the western division to come support the team.”

Totopo knows the semis this weekend will not be easier than their previous match, but they are ready to face Nasinu head-on.

The Deans Trophy under-18 semi-finals will be held on Saturday, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.

