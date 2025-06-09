Nasova scores double as Fiji defends PNC title

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Flying Fijians have successfully defended their Pacific Nations Cup title with a hard-fought 33-27 win over Japan in Utah.

Ba man Joji Nasova scored two back-to-back tries in the match which was also the last two tries for the team.

Japan started strong, putting two quick tries on the board.

However, Fiji responded after 20 minutes with a try from Mesake Vocece, who capitalized on a break to bring the score to 10-7.

Moments later, a turnover near Japan’s territory allowed Simione Kuruvoli to create an opportunity for Inia Tabuavou to score on the side.

The momentum continued in Fiji’s favor, with Tevita Ikanivere and Joji Nasova adding two more tries to take a commanding 24-10 lead at halftime.

After the break, Nasova scored his second try, extending Fiji’s lead to 33-10.

However, Japan staged a fierce comeback, scoring two quick tries and a penalty to narrow the gap to a nail-biting 33-27.

Despite the late surge from Japan, Fiji held on to secure the victory and the championship.

