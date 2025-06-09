Nasinu too strong for QVS

Right when it mattered the most, Nasinu Secondary School’s defence was impenetrable as they held their line until the final hooter, to beat Queen Victoria School 12-5 in their under-19 semi-final of the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition.

QVS was able to find themselves a few meters from Nasinu’s scoreline in the dying minutes, but no matter what they did, Nasinu’s defense held on.

Captain Rafaele Dagaga says he couldn’t be more proud of how his players held their line against one of the best in the competition, and he dedicated their victory to all their fans who gathered in numbers to support the team.

“I just kept telling them to hang in there and don’t give up, and that’s what they did. It was a very tough match, and we dedicate this win to all our fans, old scholars and families who came here to support the team.”

The second semi-final will see Ratu Navula College take on Tailevu North College at 4.10pm today at Burkhurst Park in Suva.

You can watch it Live on FBC Two.

