Nasinu embraces underdog tag

Ratu Kadavulevu School may be the “dream team” and clear favorites for this year’s Deans U18 title, but Nasinu Secondary Principal Naisa Toko says his side is ready to rise as underdogs in their second consecutive final appearance.

After falling short to Queen Victoria School in last year’s decider, Nasinu is chasing redemption and determined to give RKS a fierce contest.

“For the Under-18s, we all know that RKS is the dream team,” Toko said. “They have never lost a game except for the loss against QVS. But we are the underdogs and I’m sure our boys are going to rise to the occasion and give it their best.”

It will be a historic weekend for Nasinu, who also feature in the U19 grand final after years away from the big stage.

The Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve Finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium this Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

