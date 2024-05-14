Narokete and Verebalavu in Fijiana 15s squad

[ Source : Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Vodafone Fijiana 15’s Head Coach, Mosese Rauluni, has named three overseas-based players in his extended squad for the upcoming 2024 Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship is scheduled for the end of this month.

Doreen Narokote and Iris Verebalavu, fresh off their Super W campaigns with Queensland Reds and Brumbies respectively, join the squad, alongside Bitila Tawake, who gained valuable experience during her stint with Chiefs Manawa in New Zealand.

The rest of the squad is made up of Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua players from the Super Rugby Women’s competition.

Coach Rauluni says he is content with the selection and is looking forward to the long international season ahead.

The Oceania Championship will be held from 24th May to June 2.