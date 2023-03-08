Narawa starts, Sowakula on the bench

Emoni Narawa (Left) Pita Gus Sowakula

A fully fit Emoni Narawa will start on the right wing for the Chiefs against the Highlanders on Friday.

Former All Blacks number eight Pita Gus Sowakula will come off the bench.

The Chiefs sit on top of the competition points table after two wins and are excited to play at home for the first time this season.

However, head coach Clayton McMillan says there is a long way to go.

Taranaki youngster Daniel Rona is set to make his debut for the Chiefs and there’s a powerful bench to add impact including loose forward Samipeni Finau and Sowakula.

The Chiefs hosts Highlanders on Friday at 6:05pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua takes on the Crusaders at 3:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch this match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.