Naqau set to make mark in Honiara

At just 21 years old, Watisoni Naqau is set to stamp his mark on the international stage at the 2024 Oceania 7s tournament – not as a player, but as a referee.

The Votu, Bua lad has been selected as one of the Fijian referees to officiate in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Naqau’s journey began in his early years at Lekutu Primary and Secondary Schools.

His passion for rugby was ignited as a young boy, watching local club games in Bua.

It was then that he began following the referees closely, gaining insights into the art of officiating.

Recognizing his potential, the Fiji Rugby Referees Association invited him to undergo a certification course in refereeing, marking the beginning of his officiating career.

Inspired by watching Fijian referees officiate at international events, Naqau set his sights on one day joining their ranks.

Since then, he has officiated matches in competitions all over the country, from Skipper Cup matches to other provincial games.

These experiences have helped him build confidence and refine his skills, paving the way for this opportunity in the Oceania 7s tournament.

The Oceania 7s will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

