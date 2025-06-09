Namoce signs with Drua

Iosefo Namoce. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

Former Suva rugby centre Iosefo Namoce has signed for the Fijian Drua.

Namoce has penned a two-year deal with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Originally from Nakama, Macuata, with maternal links to Vuna in Taveuni, Namoce has been a standout in the Fiji provincial competition.

Article continues after advertisement

He is also turning heads playing centre for the Gungahlin Eagles 1st Grade team in the John I Dent Cup in Canberra.



Iosefo Namoce. [Photo Credit: Fijian Drua]

The former Queen Victoria School student, who can play at both inside and outside centre, was a member of the Fiji 7s team at last year’s Oceania 7s tournament in the Solomon Islands.

The 23-year-old says he is feeling a mix of excitement, pressure and nerves but ready to contribute and make a positive impact to the club next season.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says they’re very excited about Iosefo joining the Fijian Drua.

Stephenson adds Namoce is a player who has attributes that align to the Drua playing style and identity.

Namoce is no stranger to Drua players, having previously played alongside Drua Development player John Muller for Suva in 2024.

The same year, Namoce was named the Men’s Rookie of the Year at the Suva Rugby Awards.

A true homegrown product, Namoce’s journey began when he joined Lakeba rugby, playing in Suva’s Escott Shield competition.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.