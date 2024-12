Waqa Nalaga [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Young Fijian Drua center, Waqa Nalaga, has left the club.

The Drua released a short statement confirming Nalaga’s departure this afternoon.

According to the Drua, they’ve followed due process, and have released Nalaga.

The Fijian Drua says they’ll not be making further comment on this matter.

Nalaga was one of the four centers named by the Drua for the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season.