Naiteqe focuses on fundamentals ahead of Coral Coast 7s

Shogun Highlanders Fiji coach Sailosi Naiteqe Senior has announced his 14-man squad for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s, turning his focus to sharpening key areas of local rugby.

Naiteqe Senior says local coaches need to place greater emphasis on fundamentals if young players are to transition successfully to the elite level.

For this year’s Coral Coast 7s, he will begin by building an Under-20 squad, with plans to establish a main men’s team in the future.

With Fiji’s Sevens talent pool expanding, Naiteqe Senior says more attention is needed on how the game is being taught.

“I’ve spoken to a number of coaches, and in Fiji Sevens, especially at the grassroots level, we’re often teaching the end result of the game instead of the basics. We focus on the ‘XYZ’ rather than the ‘ABC’ of rugby, and you can see that even at the top level. From my discussions with coaches and my trainer, the biggest issues are contact, tackling, and what happens on the ground. These may seem like small areas, but they are critical, and that’s where we really need to improve.”

With years of experience in the game, Naiteqe Senior believes small details can make a big difference.

“I’m working closely with my trainer, Apisai Devo, who also trained the Fiji team and is my nephew. He’ll be in charge of preparing my squad for the Coral Coast 7s. We’ll have four weeks to get the 14-man team ready for this highly anticipated tournament.”

The coach selected a 14-man squad from the Flame Tree 7s that concluded over the weekend in Suva to form an under 20 squad.

The McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s kicks off on the 15th of next month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

