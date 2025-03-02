Naitasiri U19 out to defend title

[Source: FSSRL]

Naitasiri Secondary School is anticipating a much tougher competition this year, as they maintain their title as defending champions of the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League competition in the under-19 grade.

After overcoming western giants Ba Provincial in the final last year, head coach Rusiate Talebula is aware that all their opponents will be out to dethrone his side.

Talebula’s side kick started their 2025 campaign with a 26-8 victory over Bua Secondary School in the eastern zone competition at Saint Marcelin Primary School Grounds in Suva yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

“For this year, it is not a very easy year for us, because we need to hold on to the trophy again this year. So at the beginning of this year, we tried to back to step number one, try to introduce the basics to the students and get them together. We based our move this year on the school theme which is ‘Together we rise’.”

Naitasiri will be treating each and every match like it’s their last, and they are adamant of maintaining their status throughout the competition.

Round two of the FSSRU Eastern Zone will be held at Saint Marcelin Primary School Grounds in Suva.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.