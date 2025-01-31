Naitasiri Rugby prepares for busy season

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Naitasiri Secondary School is in full swing preparing for upcoming Fiji Secondary Schools rugby competitions.

Having begun off-season training immediately after the school break, players have been working hard.

PEMAC Head of Department, Sakiasi Muanakalou, says players are committed to the training program after setting their 2025 goals.

“Our preparations for the under-17 and other teams started right after the school break last year, we only rested during Christmas and New Year before starting again for this competition. We thought to compete and put the boys to the test.”

Last weekend’s Junior Club Rugby 10s tournament tested the players’ off-season training.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition begins in March, followed by the Vodafone Deans Trophy in June.