Naitasiri awarded win after non-compliance from Nadroga

Naitasiri has been awarded victory in their Round 3 Subrails Marama Championship clash against Nadroga after their opponents failed to provide player identification cards.

According to competition rules, teams must present player IDs before kick-off to confirm eligibility.

Nadroga’s inability to do so resulted in a forfeit, with the win officially handed to Naitasiri.

The result means Naitasiri maintains their lead at the top of the table with three wins from three matches, while Nadroga remains winless with three consecutive losses.

Despite the ruling, both sides still took to the field in Nausori, playing a friendly match with shortened halves of 15 minutes each.

The fixture allowed players and fans to enjoy some rugby, even though competition points were not at stake.

