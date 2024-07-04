Naisewa to lead Fijiana against Wallaroos

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana XV Head Coach Mosese Rauluni has announced his 23-player squad for the Test match against the Wallaroos this weekend.

The team has prepared for two weeks after their victory against Japan at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Former Fijiana Drua Captain Bitila Tawake returns after her injury during the Super W grand finale.

Captain Karalaini Naisewa is also back after recovering from an ankle injury at the Oceania Championship in Brisbane.

Liti Lawedrau from the Yasawa Rugby Women’s team will make her debut, replacing the injured Merewai Cumu from the Japan test match.

The front row includes Tawake at tight-head prop, Tiana Robanakadavu at loose-head prop and Keleni Marawa at hooker.

Mereoni Nakesa and Asinate Serevi are the locks.

Nunia Daunimoala is at blindside flanker, Sulita Waisega at openside flanker and Captain Karalaini Naisewa at number eight.

In the halves, Evivi Senikarivi starts at half-back and vice-captain Jennifer Ravutia at fly-half.

Adita Milinia and Merewairita Neivosa are on the wings, Liti Lawedrau and Atelaite Buna at the centres and Luisa Tisolo completes the starting 15.

On the bench are Litia Marama, Loraini Senivutu, Vika Matarugu, Doreen Narokete, Ema Adivitaloga, Setaita Railumu and Sala Kinita and Repeka Tove.

The Fijiana last played the Wallaroos in May last year, losing 22-5.

The Vodafone Fijiana will go against the Wallaroos is scheduled for 6:45pm on Saturday.