Naikore to start for Fijiana Drua

Winger Vitalina Naikore will start for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in their Super W clash against the Rebels tomorrow.

The 2022 Super W player of the final was not available for selection in round one last week due to her commitments with the Fiji Corrections Services.

Prop Siteri Rasolea has been promoted to the match-day squad while Livia Nadei and Wainikiti Vosadrau are expected to debut off the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

Head coach Inoke Male has also made two changes and some positional rotations to his run-on team.

Captain Bitila Tawake moves to loose-head prop, Litia Marama comes in at hooker while Ana Korovata remains at tight-head prop.

In the second row, Doreen Narokete moves to locks partnering Jade Coates.

Asinate Serevi moves to the bench while Nunia Uluikadavu starts at flanker with Sulita Waisega. Karalaini Naisewa retains the number 8 jersey.

Naikore starts on the left wing seeing Milinia Adita move to the right replacing Laisani Moceisawana who has been ruled out due to HIA.

Male says despite the win last week there were a few areas they needed to polish and they need to remain focus throughout the match.

The Fijiana Drua hosts Melbourne Rebels at 1:05pm before the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua take on Rebels in their Shop N Save Super Rugby clash.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.