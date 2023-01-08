Naikabula hat-trick in Japan, Fijians shine

Jone Naikabula on attack for the Toshiba Brave Lupus [Source: Twitter]

Former Japan 7s player Jone Naikabula scored a hat-trick for Toshiba Brave Lupus in their 29-16 win over Shizouka Blue Revs in the Japanese top league.

Naikabula struck in the 24th, 46th and 54th minutes of the match.

He was also named the player of the match.

The 28-year-old is the first Fijian playing professional rugby in overseas to score a hat-trick this year.

[Source: Toshiba Brave Lupus/Twitter]

Naikabula is not the only Fijian on the score sheet this weekend as a few also got over the line in the French Top 14.

Josua Tuisova marks his return with a try for Lyon and his teammate Tavite Veredamu managing to score as well in their 21-12 win against Pau.

France winger Alivereti Raka scored one of Clermont’s four tries in the 31-20 win over Perpignan.

🟡🔵 𝐔𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐥’𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭… #ASMUSAP

✍️ Le compte rendu du match ⤵️https://t.co/oMbM9cYf0p pic.twitter.com/AkpY16XWjo — ASM Rugby (@ASMOfficiel) January 7, 2023

Former Fijian Drua star Onisi Ratave helped his Italian club Benetton with a try to help them beat Ulster 31-29 and move into the top five of the United Rugby Championship.