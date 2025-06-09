Nadolo impressed by kicking game in Deans competition

Former Flying Fijian star Nemani Nadolo has praised the noticeable improvement in players’ kicking game during this year’s Vodafone Deans Trophy competition.

Nadolo highlighted that while kicking has traditionally been a strength among Fijian players, the current level of skill and tactical execution represents a significant step forward.

Over the past few weeks, he has observed a more strategic approach from school-level players, with greater emphasis on territorial control and structured play.

“So one thing I’ve been really impressed with is the kicking skills, kicking for goal, guys are kicking 45m and even 50m. For guys following the Flying Fijians we know that for years we never had a really good kicker, and kicking wasn’t really our go to.”

This evolution reflects a deeper understanding of game management and signals promising development for the future of Fijian rugby.

The Deans Trophy semi-finals kick off this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium and Buckhurst Park in Suva.

Local fans can watch the matches live on FBC Sports and FBC Two, while international viewers can access the live stream via FBC’s online platform for $59 FJD.

