Nadolo backs Drua to make a statement

[ FilePhoto ]

The countdown is on for the Fijian Drua’s Shop and Save Super Rugby Pacific season opener, and former Flying Fijian star Nemani Nadolo is confident the team is ready to rise to the occasion.

With the Brumbies bringing a wealth of experience and firepower, the Drua will need to be sharp from the first whistle.

But with the game set to take place in front of a roaring Suva crowd, Nadolo believes the home advantage could make all the difference.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s exciting. Pre-season is over, and round one is always an exciting time for the players. As fans, we’re all looking forward to it. The Brumbies are a star-quality side, so it’s a great test for the Drua.”

While first-round games can often start slow, Nadolo sees this as a golden opportunity for the Drua to set the tone for the season.

More than just the game itself, Nadolo is excited about the electric atmosphere in Suva, knowing how much home support means to the players.

The match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the ACT Brumbies will kickoff at 3.35pm this Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link