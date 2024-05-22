Muntz back

Caleb Muntz

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne has made three changes to their lineup against Highlanders this Sunday.

Byrne has also named Caleb Muntz in the mix.

Muntz who will come off the bench has been out for eight months after sustaining an injury during their training session in France last year where he was part of the Flying Fijians World Cup squad.

Only one change has been made to the starting 15 with Kemu Valetini coming in for Waqa Nalaga. Muntz and Zuriel Togiatama are the two new faces on the reserves.

Retained are Jone Koroiduadua, skipper Tevita Ikanivere, Mesake Doge, Mesake Vocevoce, Isoa Nasilasila, Etonio Waqa, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Simione Kuruvoli, Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula, Epeli Momo, Selestino Ravutaumada, Iosefo Masi and Ilaisa Droasese.

The Drua faces Highlanders at 2.05pm this Sunday in Brisbane.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.