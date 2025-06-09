Muaniweni’s raluve journey only getting tougher, says Principal

Muaniweni College’s historic run in the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 competition is far from over, and Principal Sanjelesh Abay Nand is already turning the focus to the next challenge.

After advancing to the national semifinals for the first time ever, Nand says his team understands the stakes are only getting higher from here.

“This is only the beginning. There are still two big games to go, and we’ll be focusing on fixing minor errors and improving discipline before next week.”

Muaniweni booked their spot in the final four after a tense 12-all draw with Guru Nanak Khalsa College in yesterday’s quarterfinal.

Under tournament rules, Muaniweni advanced by virtue of scoring the first try of the match, a heart-stopping conclusion to a fiercely contested game.

Nand believes the achievement is a reflection of the commitment and sacrifices made by everyone involved, from the players to the coaching staff, to the school community.

“Our girls have been preparing since Term One. Even during the two-week break, they continued their training. The coach, managers, and entire school community have been behind them every step of the way.”

Now one step away from a national final, the Muaniweni girls are hoping to carry the momentum into their semifinal clash, backed by a wave of support from their home base in Naitasiri.

The Raluve semifinals will be held on the 16th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

