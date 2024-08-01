MGM to fine-tune discipline

Discipline and on-field decision making will be the key areas for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under-18 side as they prepare for their Fiji Secondary School Deans quarter final match next weekend.

MGM will face western giant Ratu Navula College in the third quarterfinal match of the under 18 grade.

Team manager Hoteshwar Padarath says they gave away too many penalties in the southern zone final which resulted in their loss against Nasinu.

“Key points after that game, after the game we realized we were giving away too many penalties. Our discipline was not as we expect from the team.”

In the other matches, Nasinu faces Tailevu North at 11.40 am, RKS and Cuvu will play at 1.05 pm and QVS to face Marist at 3.55 pm.

The quarterfinal will be played at the HFC Bank stadium and Bidesi grounds next Saturday.

You can watch the live coverage of the 2024 Fiji Secondary School Deans quarterfinal matches on the FBC Sports HD Channel, and overseas viewers can watch them via pay-per-view.