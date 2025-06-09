MGM through to under-15 final

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School's under-15 side post match

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School’s under-15 side will be a team to look out for in the future after knocking Queen Victoria School out of the Vodafone Deans Trophy competition with a slim 15-14 win.

QVS took an early lead and scored two converted tries in the first half, while MGM managed to score once, heading into the break at 14-5.

MGM came back firing in the second half, and despite camping in their opponents territory, were unable to find any gap in their defence.

Article continues after advertisement

MGM’s hard work paid off 20 minutes later after a series of pick-and-drives, crossing over for a try to close the scoreline to 14-12.

Following a yellow card to QVS for foul play, MGM took the lead for the first time after converting a penalty kick, seeing the score at 15-14.

Four missed penalty kicks inside MGM’s territory cost QVS a spot in the final, ad the Vatuwaqa-based team held their fort till the final hooter.

Meanwhile in other semi-final results, QVS defeated Lelean Memorial School 17-13 in the under-17 grade while Suva Grammar School beat Marist Brothers High School 10-8 in the under-14 grade.

Matches are currently Live on FBC Sports and FBC Two.

Overseas viewers can also catch the action live but for $59 FJD on our online platform vitiplus.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.