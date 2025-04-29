McKenzie out of Fijiana Test

[Source: Rugbypass]

The Wallaroos will be without their star flyhalf, Arabella McKenzie, when they take on the Fijiana 15s on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

McKenzie has been left out of the squad and will be replaced by sevens convert Charlotte Caslick who has ticked all the boxes ahead of a potential Test debut.

Olympic gold medallist Caslick was among those retained, but Waratahs playmaker McKenzie was a notable omission.

Faitala Moleka, Lori Cramer and Tia Hinds, a sevens teammate of Caslick, will fight for the number 10 jersey, while Caslick eyes a potential start at fullback or off the bench.

Bienne Terita is the third sevens talent in the squad.

Katalina Amosa, Ruby Anderson, Ashley Fernandez, Martha Fua, Manu’a Moleka and Faliki Pohiva are the other uncapped players in the squad.

Star centre Georgina Friedrichs is also out due to a finger injury suffered in the Super Rugby Women’s decider.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s hosts the Wallaroos on Saturday at 5pm after the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua play Queensland Reds in another round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

