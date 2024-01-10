Mazey to meet Tuwai and Gollings

The Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair is hoping to have a sit-down with Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach, Ben Gollings and two-time Olympian Jerry Tuwai to sort out any differences the pair may have.

Mazey told FBC Sports that he has so much respect for Tuwai who has given so much to the country and the sport.

“Jerry, I very much respect his achievements…incredible and I don’t think there isn’t any game of his that I didn’t watch”

Mazey adds that he is aware of grievances that have been raised by Tuwai regarding his departure from the national team and hopes this can be sorted out properly.

“I just think we can get together and have the press and get it out in the open if there’s a problem I don’t know. That’s what I have to find out.”

Mazey says Tuwai is still a current employee of the FRU and although he is not with the Fiji 7s men’s program, he is lending his expertise to the Fijiana side in their preparations for the upcoming Perth 7s in Australia.