Mayanavanua to join Matavesi at Saints

[Source: Northampton Saints/Twitter]

Flying Fijians lock Temo Mayanavanua will feature in England’s Premiership rugby next season.

Mayanavanua has signed for Northampton Saints where he’ll join national hooker Sam Matavesi.

The former national Under 20 captain will join the Saints from French Top 14 side Lyon.

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-year-old has spent three seasons in France’s top flight, making 55 appearances for Lyon in domestic and European competitions.

Finding Temo 🇫🇯 We’re delighted to confirm that Fiji international Temo Mayanavanua will join the Club ahead of the 2023/24 season. ➡️ https://t.co/DVcHq3JVPH pic.twitter.com/Dm0jJbSNd1 — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) March 8, 2023

Mayanavanua also previously featured for Northland in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship,

He says the tempo of the Premiership is something that really excites him, Mayanavanua told the club website.

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson feels Northampton can get plenty more out of the lock.