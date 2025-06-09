Marama Cup crucial for Fijiana RWC campaign

The Rugby World Cup is just around the corner, and the Marama Cup plays a vital role in the Fijiana 15s’ preparations.

Fiji Rugby Union Women’s High Performance Manager, Alana Thomas, emphasizes the importance of the 2025 season in giving players valuable game time ahead of the global tournament.

“And we’ve got greater things to come. Even beyond that and into the 2029 Rugby World Cup in Australia, this team has the potential to be in the top 10. It has the potential to be doing things the Flying Fijians are doing at the moment as a tier one nation, but we need all the support we can get. This pathway and this competition play a massive role in our development and the growth of women’s rugby.”

She also highlights the team’s recent progress in the World Rugby rankings, with Fijiana moving up from 16th to 14th place as of this month—an encouraging sign of their upward momentum.

Fiji is pooled with Canada, Scotland, and Wales at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, round two of the Marama Cup kicks off this weekend, providing another key opportunity for players to fine-tune their performance before the World Cup stage.

You can watch the Marama match between Nasinu and Nadi at 11 am on Friday at Prince Charles Park live and exclusively on FBC Sports, followed by the Nadi and Macuata Skipper Cup match at 3 pm.







