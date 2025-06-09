Manusina thrashes Tonga Lofa in Lawaqa

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Samoa Manusina XV showed their class with a commanding 64-14 victory over Pacific rivals Tonga Lofa in this afternoon’s Oceania Rugby Women’s Championship clash at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

From the opening whistle, Samoa stamped their authority, combining speed, structure and set-piece dominance to control the tempo.

Their forwards laid the platform early, providing clean ball that allowed the backs to slice through Tonga’s defence with clinical precision.

Samoa raced to a 33-7 lead at halftime, capitalising on Tonga’s handling errors and lapses in their defensive structure.

The Tongan side, though physical in contact, struggled to match Samoa’s pace and discipline, especially at the breakdown and in structured phases.

Despite the lopsided scoreline, Tonga showed glimpses of resilience, managing a second try in the dying stages of the match.

However, it was little more than consolation as Samoa had long put the result beyond doubt.

Samoa’s ability to execute under pressure, maintain continuity and exploit space out wide was the hallmark of their performance, a clear statement of intent ahead of their highly anticipated clash against hosts Fijiana this Saturday at 4pm, also at Lawaqa Park.

