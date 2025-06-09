Macuata eyes progress despite slow start

[File Photo]

Despite back-to-back losses in the 2025 Skipper Cup season, Macuata head coach Osea Umuumulovo remains optimistic as his side continues to adapt to a new playing system.

Umuumulovo explained that the team is still adjusting to the changes he is implementing and acknowledged that it will take time for the players to fully embrace and execute the new style of play.

However, he remains confident that once the squad finds its rhythm, positive results will follow.

“I think the players, some of them, have been in the Skipper Cup for some time but mostly under different coaches and coaching methods. So I need to get them back in and try to build a system they can adapt to which is common for high level rugby, especially with the learnings and the process I’m trying to build.”

Macuata fell 20-11 to Nadi in their latest outing on Friday and are now preparing to face Lautoka this weekend in what is expected to be another challenging fixture.

The coach reiterated that the transition period is part of a long-term plan and urged supporters to remain patient as the team works toward building a more cohesive and competitive unit.

